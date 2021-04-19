Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Jabrayil today

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the remains of another Armenian serviceman were found and removed during search operations conducted in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region today, adding that a forensic medical expert examination will be designated to identify the serviceman.
The remains of a total of 1,544 servicemen and civilians have been found in the territories of Artsakh under the control of Azerbaijan or transferred by the Azerbaijani side after the cessation of hostilities.