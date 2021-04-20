News
Armenia Security Council releases declassified recording of then army chief’s report at September 30 meeting
Armenia Security Council releases declassified recording of then army chief’s report at September 30 meeting
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


In addition to the publication of April 15, 2021, the office of the Security Council of Armenia has released a 25-second declassified recording of the minutes of the September 30, 2020 meeting of the Council, during which the then chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Onik Gasparyan, reports: "In fact, the situation is unchanged in terms of tactics; that is, the adversary has not had any progress. In any case, the [Armenian] troops are fulfilling their task."

To note, in response to Gasparyan's November 17, 2020 statement, the office of the Security Council considers it necessary to clarify some of the allegations made in this statement and publish declassified documents related to it.

Let us also note that in response to the documents published by the Security Council, Onik Gasparyan had stated that these documents do not fully reflect the content of the reports, distorting the reality.

"More than five months have passed since the end of the war unleashed by the Azerbaijani-Turkish coalition against the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Republic on September 27, 2020. During all this time, many questions have accumulated among various segments of our society about the many events (…) that took place before the war, during it, as well as after the signing of the ceasefire.

The [Armenian] public media is flooded with various information, assessments, disclosures, conspiracy theories.

Information that has been partially declassified and made public by some state bodies (…) has been added to it in recent times.

All this has become a real threat to our national security, undermines our public solidarity, demoralizes our armed forces and, as a result, makes our state vulnerable to further possible encroachments by the enemy,” the former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces has noted, in particular, in his statement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
