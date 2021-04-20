French delegate to PACE calls on Azerbaijani government to release Armenian POWs

In his speech during the Spring Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), French delegate Bernard Fournier said the PACE calls on the Azerbaijani government to release Armenian prisoners of war.
According to him, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) called on the sides to implement the provisions of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War during and after the conflict. Fournier added that the ECHR has received several applications regarding detainees that were submitted by the governments and the relatives of the prisoners of war.
According to the politician, the Azerbaijani government has provided general information and with a limited amount. Fournier said Azerbaijan is urged to completely implement the decisions of the ECHR and disallow tortures.