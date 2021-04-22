Mayor of Armenia's Kapan: Gunshots were heard for nearly an hour yesterday

Irregular gunshots were heard for nearly an hour yesterday. This is what Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am today.
“Gunshots are fired frequently and in different sectors, and of course, they are irregular gunshots. Yesterday’s gunshots lasted longer than usual, and they were fired in the central sector. I was told that they lasted nearly an hour,” Parsyan said.
According to the mayor, the villagers are worried about the gunshots because, for the most part, they don’t know if the gunshot are targeted or not.