India wants to build largest nuclear power plant in world

French energy group EDF has taken an important step towards building the world's largest nuclear power plant in India, AFP reported.
The company has submitted a proposal for the supply of engineering research and equipment for the construction of six third generation EPRs in Jaitapur. When completed, the facility will provide 10 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, enough for 70 million households.
Construction is expected to take 15 years, but the site should be able to start generating electricity before completion.
EDF, which is in exclusive talks with Indian officials, will not build the power plant itself, but will provide nuclear reactors as part of a deal that includes US partner GE Steam Power.
Although no financial details have been disclosed, the contract is valued at tens of billions of euros.
India currently has 22 operating nuclear reactors, most of which are heavy water reactors, providing about three percent of the country's electricity.