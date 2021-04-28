News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 28
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Ardshinbank offers a more convenient way to get fast money transfers
Ardshinbank offers a more convenient way to get fast money transfers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

For clients’ maximum convenience, Ardshinbank continues to improve its online services. From now on, our clients can receive the amounts sent via fast money transfer systems without having to visit the Bank’s offices: they only need to transfer the money directly to the account or card of their choice in an online mode.

Previously, this service was only available through phone calls. Now the money transfer recipient can do it online by using Ardshinbank’s website or mobile app.

Thus, when receiving a transfer, the clients are allowed to convert the amount at a preferential rate into another currency, that is, they can receive the amount in the currency of their convenience.

To remind, the range of Ardshinbank’s partners in implementing fast money transfers includes such renowned systems as RIA, MoneyGram, Unistream, Moneytun, IntelExpress, Best, ConverseTransfer, Telcell.

The bank is regulated by the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkish banks are wary of Erdogan's crazy project
Two sources said the global sustainability pact signed by six of Turkey's top banks...
 Central Bank official: Armenia will return to 4% + -1.5% inflation target corridor by year’s end
Yeritsyan added that the fluctuations have a severe impact on the financial system, as almost half of investments in banks are held in the US dollar…
 Armenia Central Bank does not make predictions about national currency fate
The dram has depreciated by 10 percent ever since the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war…
 Ardshinbank upgrades its second branch office in Vagharshapat (PHOTOS)
All this was done to improve the quality of service for both residents and regional businesses...
 Armbusinessbank has participated in information events to raise public awareness
The aim of the competition was to encourage journalists to cover current topics in the financial and banking sector...
 Danske Bank CEO resigns on suspicion of money laundering
In a press statement, Chris Vogelzang expressed surprise at the charges against him...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos