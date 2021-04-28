Ardshinbank offers a more convenient way to get fast money transfers

For clients’ maximum convenience, Ardshinbank continues to improve its online services. From now on, our clients can receive the amounts sent via fast money transfer systems without having to visit the Bank’s offices: they only need to transfer the money directly to the account or card of their choice in an online mode.
Previously, this service was only available through phone calls. Now the money transfer recipient can do it online by using Ardshinbank’s website or mobile app.
Thus, when receiving a transfer, the clients are allowed to convert the amount at a preferential rate into another currency, that is, they can receive the amount in the currency of their convenience.
To remind, the range of Ardshinbank’s partners in implementing fast money transfers includes such renowned systems as RIA, MoneyGram, Unistream, Moneytun, IntelExpress, Best, ConverseTransfer, Telcell.
The bank is regulated by the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.