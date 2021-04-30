News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 30
USD
520.63
EUR
630.95
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.63
EUR
630.95
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Criminal case opened into finding of human skull in Armenia village field
Criminal case opened into finding of human skull in Armenia village field
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A human skull with numerous injuries was found Wednesday 28 in the field of Kaputan village of Kotayk Province, and the body of a partly-decomposed man covered with a layer of soil was found in the nearby area. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on murder charges.

Actions are being taken to identify this man.

Forensic examinations of the body were ordered.

An investigation is underway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan tunnel smoke source is determined
Power is out completely in the downtown area…
 Smoke coming out of Yerevan tunnel
Firefighters are at the scene…
 23-year-old Karabakh war veteran dies after curving off road with asphalt leveling machine
A criminal case has been launched...
 70-year-old woman dies after driver runs over her in Yerevan
Preliminary investigation is...
 Armenia MFA condemns damaging and burning of pedestal of statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan
The issue of preserving monuments is...
 Armenia Investigative Committee reports discovery of a human skull in field in village, preparing a report
Forensic medicine expert examination of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos