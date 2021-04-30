Criminal case opened into finding of human skull in Armenia village field

YEREVAN. – A human skull with numerous injuries was found Wednesday 28 in the field of Kaputan village of Kotayk Province, and the body of a partly-decomposed man covered with a layer of soil was found in the nearby area. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on murder charges.
Actions are being taken to identify this man.
Forensic examinations of the body were ordered.
An investigation is underway.