Iran vice president proposes to establish high-tech center in Armenia
Iran vice president proposes to establish high-tech center in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Acting Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan on Tuesday received an Iranian delegation led by the Vice President for Science and Technology Affairs, Deputy for Policy and Development of Iran, Mehdi Eliasi. The delegation has arrived in Armenia to participate in the Armenian-Iranian business forum, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The members of the Iranian delegation noted that during the aforesaid business forum, the Iranian companies showed great interest in effective economic cooperation with the Armenian side.

Then Eliasi presented a number of proposals from the Iranian side, including the establishment of a high-tech center in Armenia.

The cooperation within the framework of Meghri and Aras free economic zones was also touched upon during the meeting.

In addition, taking into account Armenia's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), the parties discussed the possibilities of organizing joint economic production and exporting finished products to the EEU and other countries.

Furthermore, the Iranian side expressed readiness to collaborate in equipping Armenia’s medical institutions with Iranian equipment, and the prospects of cooperation in pharmacy were also discussed.

Additionally, the members of the Iranian delegation proposed to study the possibilities of creating a smart city through joint efforts.
This text available in   Հայերեն
