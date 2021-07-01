Armenia Special Investigation Service ex-chief's son, official Narek Shahinyan stabbed in Yerevan

According to Shamshyan.com, a dispute took place in Yerevan, followed by a brawl and knife-stabbing.
At around 1:30 am, the central police station received a phone call from University Hospital #1 telling the police that a citizen had been transferred with a diagnosis of “cut-pierced wound in the left lumbar area”.
Police found out that the injured person was 31-year-old citizen of Yerevan Narek Shahinyan, who had been transferred to the hospital after being stabbed during a brawl.
Doctors said Shahinyan isn’t capable of reporting the incident. Shahinyan is the deputy head of Yerevan Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee, and his father is former head of the Special Investigation Service Vahram Shahinyan.
According to shamshyan.com, the head of one of the divisions of Kentron district council is wanted as a suspect of the knife-stabbing.
Inquest officers of the central police station are preparing a report on the incident.