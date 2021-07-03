125 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 125 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,464 in the country, the Ministry of Health informed.
Also, three more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,521 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 97, the total respective number so far is 217,074, and the number of people currently being treated is 2,769.
And 5,073 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,197,651 such tests have been performed to date.