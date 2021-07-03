News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 03
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
125 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
125 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 125 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,464 in the country, the Ministry of Health informed.

Also, three more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,521 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 97, the total respective number so far is 217,074, and the number of people currently being treated is 2,769.

And 5,073 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,197,651 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,907 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
Cyprus authorities change rules of entry for tourists
For travelers from countries of the red category now the result of the PCR text on COVID-19...
 India confirms 400,000 deaths from COVID-19
With a population of nearly 1,400,000,000...
 Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,905 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 World Bank pledges $20bn in funding coronavirus vaccine purchases, deployment
WB President David Malpass said the global development bank had already provided more than $4 billion to 51 developing countries…
 Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,901 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos