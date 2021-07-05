Azerbaijan resorts to perhaps not new, but quite interesting technique—figuratively speaking, to "dance terrorism"—to advance its interests and achieve its goals. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Foreign Minister David Babayan stated this commenting, at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am, on the performance of the "Khari Bulbul" composition—dedicated to Azerbaijan's "victory" in Karabakh—at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
"The thing is that if cultural events, dances, songs are organized somewhere, under that 'sauce' Baku tries to 'feed' the audience with ‘specially baked food;’ that is, to use the event as a geopolitical weapon. The Queen of Great Britain [Elizabeth II] attended a harmless event—a horse show. But as a result, the equestrian event took on a terrorist nature. Everyone knows the ‘weakness’ of the royal family towards horses, the monarchical family has the largest collection. By the way, a Karabakh steed was presented to the [British] royal family as a gift in the late 19th century and the early 20th century.
Using the royal family’s love for horses, Azerbaijan gives the event a character that should not have been there. It turns out that, whether she wanted or not, the Queen of Great Britain, who just wanted to watch a horse show, became an ‘accomplice’ of Azerbaijan. For those who are unaware, this may raise a fair question: Does this mean that the Queen attended an event to express support and solidarity with Azerbaijan? Does Britain consider us [Armenians] enemies? And if so, why? It turns out to be quite an unpleasant situation for London itself. The Azerbaijanis are trying to make other countries, in this case, Great Britain—and the Queen herself—, an accomplice to their so-called ‘victory.’
The conclusion from this not beautiful story is the following: From now on, the representatives and leaders of various countries should pay more attention to such 'dance terrorism.' It is not good when geopolitical issues are resolved under such a 'sauce' in a rather unpleasant way for the countries in whose territory it is done," the Artsakh FM concluded.