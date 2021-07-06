Karabakh President receives Armenia Investigative Committee chairman-led delegation

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today received the delegation led by Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Hayk Grigoryan, as reported the press service of the President of Artsakh.
Issues related to the expansion of cooperation between the relevant institutions of Artsakh and Armenia and multilateral cooperation were discussed during the meeting.
Among others attending the meeting were Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Artsakh Igor Grigoryan and Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh Karen Shahramanyan.