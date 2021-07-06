Armenia’s Sarkissian extends condolences to President Putin on Russia plane crash

Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Putin over Russia plane crash

Armenia MOD hosts solemn ceremony

Dollar rises after long decline in Armenia

Armenia MP to not be appointed member of competition council for Anti-Corruption Committee chairperson selection

AraratBank and FMO unlock funding for underserved entrepreneurs (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition "I Have Honor" bloc MP candidate to continue to be under arrest

Armenia ministry to announce place and time for Requiem Service for duduk player Jivan Gasparyan

Armenia Court Bailiffs Service chief resigns

ARF-D member: Residents of Armenia's Kut village voted for incumbent authorities

Karabakh President receives Armenia Investigative Committee chairman-led delegation

Armenia opposition party leader addresses acting PM, proposes to reinstate Ministries of Culture and Agriculture

Armenia acting PM to leave for Moscow on working visit

Attorney: Armenian doctor Armen Charchyan transferred to penitentiary institution, but needs doctors' supervision

Lawyer: International community won't recognize results of 'trials' against Armenian POWs in Baku

Azerbaijanis took animals from Armenia Syunik Province village, says community head

Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal decision on Charchyan case to be announced on Thursday

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan is doing everything it can to legalize trials against Armenian POWs

ARF-D: 'Armenia' bloc didn't use administrative resources during election campaign

Man's body found at school in Armenia's Vanadzor

US welcomes Azerbaijan's release of 15 Armenian detainees

Eurowings starting flights between Yerevan, Cologne

Armenia acting PM expresses condolences on death of Jivan Gasparyan, cites William Saroyan's remarks about duduk player

Azerbaijan soldiers provoke fire exchange in Armenia Gegharkunik Province village area, there are wounded

Armed incident takes place on Azerbaijan-Iran border, 1 injured

ARF official: Armenia acting premier’s actions are crime

Court considering appeal of arresting ‘Armenia’ bloc member physician

Two Armenians accused of 'espionage' in Azerbaijan

ARF: We will continue the struggle with Armenia authorities

Wizz Air to launch flights between Yerevan, Vienna

Russia companies can participate in solar panel production in Armenia, says acting economy minister (PHOTOS)

One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Criminal case against Armenia army General Staff ex-chief goes to court

Minibus carrying about 20 schoolchildren crashes in Armenia’s Armavir Province

Pashinyan to Nazarbayev: I reaffirm Armenia’s readiness to expand, strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan

Aram I wishes speedy recovery to Pope Francis

55 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Tert.am: Azerbaijan complicates challenge of reaching durable peace over Karabakh, says John Evans

World oil prices going up

Rosaviatsiya allows resumption of flights to Turkey from 13 more Russia cities, as of July 12

Contact with plane is lost in Russia Far East

Newspaper: Information on Armenia officials’ business trips to be restricted?

France welcomes release of 15 Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

Newspaper: Armenia acting PM decides not to forgive MFA that went against him

France Senate blocks climate change referendum

Israel defense minister offers to assist Lebanon

Over 50 mass media representatives hurt during protest of opponents of LGBT march in Tbilisi

Ukraine, US, Poland and Lithuania to hold military drills

'Armenia' bloc issues statement on occasion of Constitution Day

MP elected based on Armenia ruling party's list is using swear words against residents of Tavush Province

Turkey and Azerbaijan among countries with which Zelensky says friendship is favorable for Kyiv

Rate of emigration from Armenia grows by 28% in second quarter of 2021

Armenia citizens can travel to Germany for tourism purposes

Ural Airlines to launch direct flights to and from Nalchik and Yerevan starting July 8

Over 1,000 Afghan soldiers escape to neighboring Tajikistan after clashes with Talibs

Turkish Air Force commander on working visit to Azerbaijan

Armenia acting PM signs decision to set up inter-agency commission to solve irrigation issue

Armenia acting economy minister attending Innoprom-2021 International Industrial Trade Fair in Russia

Karabakh State Minister receives rector of Armenian National Agrarian University of Armenia

Azerbaijani soldier fires gunshots at Armenian cross-stone in Hadrut (VIDEO)

Digest: 1,595 soldiers bodies found in Nagorno-Karabakh, more on COVID-19 in Armenia and Artsakh

Armenia Shirak Province residents shut down Yerevan-Gyumri road, demand not met

Armenia trailer truck has major road accident, catches fire in Georgia

Armenia MP: Gyumri-Yerevan road shut down again, there is no irrigation water

Artsakh emergency service ex-official: Let Azerbaijanis be little careful when using those minefield maps

Los Angeles-Armenians declared guilty of fraud

Armenia MOD Military Police chief promoted to rank of Major General

Armenia police chief promoted to rank of Major General

Armenia Security Council Secretary to Stanislav Zas: Current situation can't be labeled as incident

Armenia ex-MP, his property declared wanted

Non-existing ranks are indicated in false testimonies against Armenian POWs in Baku

Armenia Parliament Speaker congratulates Armenians on occasion of Constitution Day

Armenia Constitutional Court to consider Friday the petitions challenging snap parliamentary election results

Saudi Arabia calls for extension of OPEC + deal for 2022

Ukrainian figure highlights work of Union of Armenians of Ukraine in popularizing Armenia's culture

Stepanakert: Azerbaijan tries to make Queen Elizabeth an accomplice to its "victory" in Karabakh

Analyst: Life of Armenian teen stabbed in Georgia not at risk

Australia senator pledges to recognize Armenian, Greek, Assyrian Genocides

Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Azerbaijan continues grossly violating norms of international humanitarian law

World's largest planetarium, built in Shanghai, opens on July 18

Armenia security service chief is bestowed Major General military rank

Dead body of person, 30, who drowned in Armenia waterfall, is found

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan congratulates on Constitution Day

Analyst: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders have committed criminally punishable crimes

Telegraph: UK special forces may stay in Afghanistan after withdrawal of troops

Judicial farce against Armenian captives continues in Azerbaijan

53 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Azerbaijan emergency ministry launches inquiry into Caspian Sea explosion

Armenia marks Constitution Day

Armenia President: Certain provisions of current Constitution do not provide best solutions

Armenia acting PM: There have been profound changes in our constitutional awareness

Armenia embassy in Moscow comments on statements of Russia public figure

Major road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, rescuers remove victim out of vehicle

China astronauts spend nearly 7 hours in open space

Clashes occur between transgender opponents, supporters in Los Angeles

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank invites expression of interest for open tender for its headquarters

Azerbaijan state oil company denies rumors of accident on its offshore platforms

Turkey to provide Ukraine with corvette and drones

US Embassy: We honor the tremendous partnership between the US and Armenia

7 people killed in Nigeria militant attacks