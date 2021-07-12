Passenger opens plane emergency exit at Moscow airport

A passenger on Sunday opened the emergency exit of the Moscow-Antalya flight, 360 TV reported.
The incident took place at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport.
"There was something wrong with the electrical equipment [on board the plane]. There were [respective] problems at Sheremetyevo. So the air conditioner was not working either. And one of the passengers opened the emergency exit. The ladder was opened. We did not fly anywhere. The flight was delayed for 2.5 hours," another passenger said.
It is unknown at this time what measures will be taken against this person who opened the emergency exit of the said aircraft.
Unusual heat is expected in Moscow, and an air temperature record may be set in the Russian capital.