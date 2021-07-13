Tatoyan: Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation, demarcation impossible under current conditions

YEREVAN. – The delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border under the current conditions actually legalizes the violation of the rights of the residents of the communities of the Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces of Armenia. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, stated this at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to him, in the current conditions, it is simply impossible to delimit and demarcate these border, as it may lead to further aggravation of the situation, especially in terms of violation of the rights of residents of Armenia’s border villages.

"Their rights must be restored. The mentioned processes must be carried out in parallel with the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the territory of Armenia," the ombudsman emphasized.

Tatoyan said he is not against the deciding of the borders, but, in his opinion, this process should be carried out correctly, without violating the rights of the residents of Armenia’s border communities.

Thus, according to him, the delimitation and demarcation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border is impossible as long as the Azerbaijani military continues to be illegally in the sovereign territory of Armenia.