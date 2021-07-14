Karabakh defense army: Our units did not open fire on Azerbaijan positions at Shushi outskirts

STEPANAKERT. – The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, the units of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army opened fire—with machine guns and rifles—on the Azerbaijani positions on the outskirts of Shushi city on Tuesday, from 9:34pm to 9:45pm, does not correspond to reality. The Defense Army noted about this in a statement it released Wednesday.
The statement adds that the Artsakh Defense Army's vanguard units, adhering to the agreements reached, continue adhering to the ceasefire, and do not resort to actions destabilizing the situation.