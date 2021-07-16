News
US State Department responds to questions related to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
US State Department responds to questions related to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian service of VOA addressed a number of questions to the US Department of State in connection with the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conflict.

Recently, Baku had organized a visit of a group of ambassadors and diplomats accredited to Azerbaijan to the Nagorno-Karabakh region under its control and its environs, but which was not attended by the ambassadors of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries: the United States, Russia, and France.

In response to the question from VOA's Armenian Service as to why the US ambassador's had refused to take part in this visit and whether there was any agreement between the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to turn down this invitation, the US State Department press service said they did not comment on the details of the ambassador's schedule, or the reasons why he attended or did not attend any events.

Touching upon the discussion of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process during the recent meeting in Washington between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, the US State Department pointed to the respective information disseminated by the French side, according to which the two parties, as Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, spoke of joint actions that will help achieve lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The State Department added that they are deeply concerned about the impact of the conflict’s resumption last fall, and are clearly aware of the humanitarian needs in the region.

Also, the US Department of State expressed its support for a peaceful settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, stressing that the US supports this Co-Chair process and is committed to helping the parties in achieving a lasting settlement based on the Helsinki Final Act precepts of non-use of force or non-threat of force, territorial integrity, equal rights, and self-determination of peoples.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
