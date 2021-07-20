News
Russia Deputy FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Russia Deputy FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Andrey Rudenko, the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on Tuesday discussed the situation in the region.

“The urgent issues regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed during the conversation, taking into consideration the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021,” the press release of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
