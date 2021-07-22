Armenia Ararat Province governor : No panic in Yeraskh village

YEREVAN. – The situation was completely normal tonight. The governor of Ararat Province, Razmik Tevonyan, told this to reporters, ahead of Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia, and referring to the border situation in the direction of Yeraskh village—on the Armenia-Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) border.
He added that the mayor of Yeraskh, who was injured two days ago, was now feeling well.
"This situation at the border will not continue. Nothing is ruled out, but now it is calm," Tevonyan said.
And when a reporter asked whether there was panic among the residents of Yeraskh, the provincial governor responded: "There is no panic. Sorry, [but] the panic is among the reporters."