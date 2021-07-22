News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 22
USD
484.42
EUR
571.37
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.42
EUR
571.37
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Ararat Province governor : No panic in Yeraskh village
Armenia Ararat Province governor : No panic in Yeraskh village
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The situation was completely normal tonight. The governor of Ararat Province, Razmik Tevonyan, told this to reporters, ahead of Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia, and referring to the border situation in the direction of Yeraskh village—on the Armenia-Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) border.

He added that the mayor of Yeraskh, who was injured two days ago, was now feeling well.

"This situation at the border will not continue. Nothing is ruled out, but now it is calm," Tevonyan said.

And when a reporter asked whether there was panic among the residents of Yeraskh, the provincial governor responded: "There is no panic. Sorry, [but] the panic is among the reporters."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
TALK TIME: Analyst says Armenia will be split into two zones (Russia and Turkey) in case ill-fated treaty is signed
Nevertheless, Elbakyan says there...
 Azerbaijan prohibiting Armenian clergymen and pilgrims from entering Dadivank Monastery
Azerbaijan has also prohibited the entry of...
 Two Azerbaijanis injured in land mine explosion in Karabakh
There are no reports on a respective criminal case being filed against the Armenian authorities or servicemen yet...
 Azerbaijan sentences Russian Armenian to 10 years in prison
The Baku Court on Grave Crimes…
 Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's provocative steps, maximalist aspirations pose new threats to Armenia, Artsakh
“Sadly, the politico-military situation in our region remains tense,” said the Armenian acting PM…
 Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Karabakh
This time in Mataghis village…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos