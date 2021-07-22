Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's provocative steps, maximalist aspirations pose new threats to Armenia, Artsakh

YEREVAN. – Sadly, the politico-military situation in our region remains tense. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.
"Azerbaijan's provocative steps and maximalist aspirations pose new threats to our region, Armenia, and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. In this context, I would first like to emphasize the key role that Russia plays in ensuring stability and security in our region. The joint grouping of the armed forces of Armenia and Russia, and the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh have a cornerstone importance in ensuring peace and stability in the region.
At the same time, I continue to believe that Azerbaijan intends to disrupt the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9 and January 11; in particular, the opening of regional communications and the unblocking of Armenia. As before, Armenia considers the opening of regional communications very important and a priority, and we are ready to continue working in this direction—and with the expectation of achieving concrete results," Pashinyan added.
Also, the Armenian acting premier expressed hope that Azerbaijan would fulfill—as soon as possible—its written obligation to return the Armenian captives, hostages, and other detainees.
"Azerbaijan's violation of Armenia’s border—at the Sotk-Khoznavar section—since May 12 of this year is unacceptable. We reaffirm our proposal of the mirror withdrawal of both sides’ [military] units at that section from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border line, and to resolve the crisis through the deployment of Russian border guards or international observers, which may create the necessary conditions for the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
We also reaffirm the willingness we have expressed in the past to resume peace talks. There is no alternative to stability and peace in the region, and the Armenian government is committed to fulfilling the mandate received from the people of Armenia to open an era of peaceful development for Armenia, Artsakh, and the region in general," Nikol Pashinyan said.