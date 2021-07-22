Two Azerbaijanis injured in land mine explosion in Karabakh

Two Azerbaijani construction workers have been injured in anti-personnel mine explosion while carrying out land work in Nagorno-Karabakh’s Khojalu region, which now has came under Azerbaijani control. This was reported by Sputnik Azerbaijan, citing the local prosecutor's office.
According to the department, this incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.
These construction workers sustained moderate injuries and were immediately hospitalized.
The local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
There are no reports on a respective criminal case being filed against the Armenian authorities or servicemen yet.