News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 22
USD
484.42
EUR
571.37
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.42
EUR
571.37
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Two Azerbaijanis injured in land mine explosion in Karabakh
Two Azerbaijanis injured in land mine explosion in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Society, Incidents

Two Azerbaijani construction workers have been injured in anti-personnel mine explosion while carrying out land work in Nagorno-Karabakh’s Khojalu region, which now has came under Azerbaijani control. This was reported by Sputnik Azerbaijan, citing the local prosecutor's office.

According to the department, this incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

These construction workers sustained moderate injuries and were immediately hospitalized.

The local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

There are no reports on a respective criminal case being filed against the Armenian authorities or servicemen yet.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
TALK TIME: Analyst says Armenia will be split into two zones (Russia and Turkey) in case ill-fated treaty is signed
Nevertheless, Elbakyan says there...
 Azerbaijan prohibiting Armenian clergymen and pilgrims from entering Dadivank Monastery
Azerbaijan has also prohibited the entry of...
 Azerbaijan sentences Russian Armenian to 10 years in prison
The Baku Court on Grave Crimes…
 Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's provocative steps, maximalist aspirations pose new threats to Armenia, Artsakh
“Sadly, the politico-military situation in our region remains tense,” said the Armenian acting PM…
 Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Karabakh
This time in Mataghis village…
 Armenia Ararat Province governor : No panic in Yeraskh village
The panic is among the reporters…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos