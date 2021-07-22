Turkey sells kamikaze drones to another country for the first time

Turkey has sold kamikaze drones to another country for the first time ever, Hurriyet Daily News reported, citing STM, which manufactured the kamikaze drones.
The talks over the signing of a contract on supplies were held at a high level, but Hurriyet Daily News failed to report the country against which the drones are designed.
On July 15, it was reported that Ukraine’s naval forces received the Bayraktar TB2 drones manufactured in Turkey. In early July, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared that Ukraine is purchasing a consignment of such drones from Turkish manufacturers.