Pashinyan to Al-Sisi: Armenia welcomes EEU-Egypt talks on free trade agreement

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Friday issued a congratulatory message to President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt on the latter’s national holiday: Revolution Day anniversary.
In his message, Pashinyan noted that today, when Armenia and Egypt are confidently overcoming the many challenges they face, the further development of the traditional fraternal relations between the two countries becomes more important.
Also, the Armenian acting PM expressed a deep conviction that these relations have great potential, and the recovery of global economy and regional political developments create additional opportunities for multifaceted cooperation between Armenia and Egypt.
Nikol Pashinyan added that Armenia welcomes the ongoing talks on a free trade agreement between the EEU and Egypt, and it will contribute to the successful conclusion of these talks. According to him, the signing and implementation of this agreement will give a new quality to the cooperation between the countries.