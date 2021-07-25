French Senate approves new measures to fight COVID-19

The French Senate has supported the government's proposed bill, according to which vaccination of health workers will become mandatory, as well as expand the validity of sanitary passes, Deutsche Welle reported.

During the voting, the document was supported by 199 senators, while 123 were against it. However, the National Assembly has yet to agree on its final text due to a number of changes to the original version of the document in order to come to a compromise. This is expected to take place on July 25th.

French citizens are deeply outraged by such a tightening of measures against the pandemic, and more than 160 thousand French people took to the streets to protest against the tightening of quarantine measures, in particular the expansion of the so-called sanitary passes.