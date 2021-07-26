News
Bitcoin price nears $ 40,000
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The cost of bitcoin on Monday morning is trading at $ 38,000, while at night the figure reached $ 39,800, according to trading data, RIA Novosti reports.

On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin grew in price by 12.3% - up to $ 38,300.

And according to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, bitcoin rose in price by 12.3% - to 38.32 thousand dollars. The dynamics are given everywhere in a day.

At a level closer to $ 40,000, Bitcoin traded for the last time on June 17.
