Russia-based Armenian citizen's 15-year-old son dies in car accident in Armenia's Gegharkunik Province (PHOTO)

Today at around 12:30am, while driving to the city of Sevan, resident of Tsovagyugh village of Gegharkunik Province Vigen Rafayelyan moved out of the traffic lane in the 3.5 km sector of the road to Shorzha and Vardenis and crashed into a concrete column of a high-voltage power tower with his VAZ 2107 car.
According to shamshyan.com, Rafayelyan and his 15-year-old passenger Sergey Rafayelyan were transferred to Sevan Medical Center with bodily injuries.
According to the website, this morning, the hospital called the police station and reported that Sergey Rafayelyan had died since he hadn’t regained consciousness. By the decision of a road police inquest officer, a criminal case has been launched and will be transferred to the Gegharkunik Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.