Moscow court announces verdict for murderers of Armenian boxing champion Ashot Bolyan

A Moscow court announced the verdict for those who assassinated world boxing champion Ashot Bolyan, Lenta reported.
According to the court’s verdict, all three murderers will serve their punishment in a prison under a strict regime.
Arshak Balagozyan, the organizer, was sentenced to ten years, and his accomplices Andrey Borisenko and Andronik Sirakanyan, were sentenced to 11 years and 8 years of imprisonment, respectively. All three were sentenced under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder committed by a group of persons).
The court ruled that Balagozyan was given an order to murder the boxer in September 2019. He engaged his acquaintances Sirakanyan and Boriseno. The men explored the victim’s daily schedule and his routes. On the day of the murder, that is, September 13, 2019, they followed and killed Balagozyan near his house.
Later, there was a version according to which Bolyan’s murder was an act of revenge for organizing the murder of Andranik Harutyunyan, who is known in the criminal world as a thief in law Ando Khromoy.