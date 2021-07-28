News
At least 18 people killed in road traffic accident in northern India
At least 18 people killed in road traffic accident in northern India
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 18 people were killed and 19 injured in a bus-truck collision in northern India, Hindustan Times reported with reference to the police.

According to it, the incident took place on Wednesday night. The victims were taken to hospital.

A rescue operation is currently underway to rescue several more people from under the bus.

Shortly before the accident, the driver warned the passengers of the bus about the faulty axle shaft, after which several people left the vehicle. After the bus stopped, the truck collided with it at high speed.
