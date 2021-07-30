News
Friday
July 30
Friday
July 30
Armenia parliament approves several amendments to laws
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputies of the National Assembly of Armenia today approved several amendments to laws in the second and final reading today.

The Members of Parliament particularly approved the bills on making amendments to the Laws on Automobile Transportation and State Border, as well as the Administrative Offences Code and Land Code.

In addition, they approved several bills in the first reading, including the bills on making amendments and supplements to the Criminal Code and the Law on Higher and Post-Graduate Vocational Education.
Հայերեն and Русский
