Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani army's units open fire at Armenian military posts located in Yeraskh sector of border
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Today at 6:30 a.m. the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire at the Armenian military posts located in the Yeraskh sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and tried to carry out fortification works through the use of engineering machinery, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The adversary stopped firing and carrying out fortification works after the response operations of the Armenian border guards.

As of 11:00 a.m. the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
