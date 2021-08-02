Young Liberals of Australian Capital Territory recognizes Armenian, Greek, Assyrian Genocides

The Young Liberals of the movement’s Australian Capital Territory (ACT) branch has unanimously recognized the Armenian, Greek and Assyrian Genocide by Ottoman Turkey in 1915-1923.
The youth movement also recognized the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, condemning the attacks on the indigenous people of Artsakh, considering them as a continuation of the Armenian Genocide.
The adoption of the resolution was led by Australian Armenian Sophie Bjorkman, who is one of the activists of the same youth movement.
Sophie Bjorkman said: “We must pass this motion because it is vital that we consistently uphold Liberal values of freedom of religion and equality before the law, which were denied to Christian minorities under the Ottoman Empire.”
“I am hopeful that our Federal Government will take note of this move and acknowledge that Australians around the country are increasingly demanding they correctly recognize the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides, and stand with the indigenous Armenians of Artsakh.”