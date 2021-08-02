News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 02
USD
488.19
EUR
580.7
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.19
EUR
580.7
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Young Liberals of Australian Capital Territory recognizes Armenian, Greek, Assyrian Genocides
Young Liberals of Australian Capital Territory recognizes Armenian, Greek, Assyrian Genocides
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Young Liberals of the movement’s Australian Capital Territory (ACT) branch has unanimously recognized the Armenian, Greek and Assyrian Genocide by Ottoman Turkey in 1915-1923.

The youth movement also recognized the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, condemning the attacks on the indigenous people of Artsakh, considering them as a continuation of the Armenian Genocide.

The adoption of the resolution was led by Australian Armenian Sophie Bjorkman, who is one of the activists of the same youth movement.

Sophie Bjorkman said: “We must pass this motion because it is vital that we consistently uphold Liberal values of freedom of religion and equality before the law, which were denied to Christian minorities under the Ottoman Empire.”

“I am hopeful that our Federal Government will take note of this move and acknowledge that Australians around the country are increasingly demanding they correctly recognize the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides, and stand with the indigenous Armenians of Artsakh.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
French Member of European Parliament, Armenian MPs visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial
Loiseau laid flowers near the...
 Australia MP joins demand for Armenian Genocide recognition
Kristy McBain has signed the Joint Justice Initiative’s affirmation of support, which pledged her support to Australia’s recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek Genocides…
 European Council President visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Charles Michel paid tribute to the victims of this tragedy…
 UK Parliament to debate bill on Armenian Genocide recognition in December
The bill has been introduced by...
 Australia senator pledges to recognize Armenian, Greek, Assyrian Genocides
Rachel Siewert of Western Australia…
 Erdogan says he didn't discuss Biden's recognition of Armenian genocide during their meeting
Before his departure to Brussels, Erdogan said...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos