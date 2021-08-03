News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 03
USD
490.93
EUR
583.32
RUB
6.74
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.93
EUR
583.32
RUB
6.74
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia MP: Azerbaijan's actions are also targeted against CSTO and Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh
Armenia MP: Azerbaijan's actions are also targeted against CSTO and Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The discussions on Nikol Pashinyan’s proposal to deploy Russian border guards on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are in progress. This is what candidate of the Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly for deputy parliamentary speaker Ruben Rubinyan told reporters today.

“The Civil Contract faction has expressed its stance. The discussions with our Russian partners are in progress, and we will report the news. It’s clear that Azerbaijan has set a goal to cause harm to the reputation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and in general, Azerbaijan’s actions are also targeted against the CSTO and the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Armenia supports stability and peace in the region and doesn’t want to see the situation explode in the region,” he stated.

According to him, a country needs to have ensured an appropriate atmosphere before applying to the United Nations Security Council.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD: Iran Ambassador visits Gegharkunik Province
Ambassador Zohouri expressed concern about...
 Appeal of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh to international community and PACE
Non-governmental organizations of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh for the protection of the rights of the Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh appeal...
 Azerbaijan cannot invade Armenia when it pleases
According to the MP, Azerbaijan is trying to undermine regional stability...
 Armenia opens case on damaging army vehicle amid Azerbaijani shelling
According to the Armenian Investigative Committee...
Opposition MP: Even if there is pause in the current situation, it can't help ensure long-term peace for Armenia
Azerbaijan will continue its actions, and it will...
 Karabakh: Remains of another 4 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda
Since the truce, the remains of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos