Armenia MP: Azerbaijan's actions are also targeted against CSTO and Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh

The discussions on Nikol Pashinyan’s proposal to deploy Russian border guards on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are in progress. This is what candidate of the Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly for deputy parliamentary speaker Ruben Rubinyan told reporters today.
“The Civil Contract faction has expressed its stance. The discussions with our Russian partners are in progress, and we will report the news. It’s clear that Azerbaijan has set a goal to cause harm to the reputation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and in general, Azerbaijan’s actions are also targeted against the CSTO and the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Armenia supports stability and peace in the region and doesn’t want to see the situation explode in the region,” he stated.
According to him, a country needs to have ensured an appropriate atmosphere before applying to the United Nations Security Council.