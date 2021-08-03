News
Karabakh President: We have decided to build a new, large hydro power plant in Getavan village of Martakert region
To restore energy self-sufficiency and boost economic development, we have decided to build a new and large hydro power plant in the territory of Getavan village of Martakert region. This is what President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan reported on his Facebook page today.

“Before the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression in 2020, Artsakh was energetically self-sufficient and was even exporting a certain amount of electricity.

After the war, a major portion of our energy capacities has remained in the seized territories of Artsakh, and Artsakh has gone from being an exporter to an importer.

In this situation, the economic recovery and activities of Artsakh are highly dependent on the energy capacities. To restore energetic self-sufficiency and boost economic development, we have decided to build a new and large hydro power plant in the territory of Getavan village of Martakert region.

The nearly $25,000,000-dollar “Getavan-1” hydro power plant project will be launched through the funds of the Artsakh Investment Fund, and other investors will also have the opportunity to join the project soon,” he wrote.
Հայերեն
