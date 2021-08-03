Karabakh President: We have decided to build a new, large hydro power plant in Getavan village of Martakert region

To restore energy self-sufficiency and boost economic development, we have decided to build a new and large hydro power plant in the territory of Getavan village of Martakert region. This is what President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan reported on his Facebook page today.
“Before the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression in 2020, Artsakh was energetically self-sufficient and was even exporting a certain amount of electricity.
After the war, a major portion of our energy capacities has remained in the seized territories of Artsakh, and Artsakh has gone from being an exporter to an importer.
The nearly $25,000,000-dollar “Getavan-1” hydro power plant project will be launched through the funds of the Artsakh Investment Fund, and other investors will also have the opportunity to join the project soon,” he wrote.