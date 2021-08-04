European Commission head: There is not enough data for Sputnik V approval in EU

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) lacks data on the safety of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to register the drug in the European Union, Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland reported.
The application to the EMA was filed a long time ago, she noted adding that the supplier has not yet provided sufficient reliable data to support the safety.
The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is undergoing registration with the EMA from March 4, 2021.