News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 04
USD
492.3
EUR
583.77
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.3
EUR
583.77
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
European Commission head: There is not enough data for Sputnik V approval in EU
European Commission head: There is not enough data for Sputnik V approval in EU
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) lacks data on the safety of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to register the drug in the European Union, Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland reported.

The application to the EMA was filed a long time ago, she noted adding that the supplier has not yet provided sufficient reliable data to support the safety.

The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is undergoing registration with the EMA from March 4, 2021.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Health Ministry expresses gratitude to France's Emmanuel Macron
The decision of the French government to donate...
 Saudi Arabia changes rules of entry into country
Saudi Arabia will allow travelers vaccinated with one of the approved vaccines...
 New York Times editor bans employees from investigating COVID-19 origin
‘In early 2020,’ a veteran Times employee tells me...
 Anti-record in Georgia: 4,827 new COVID-19 cases reported per day
Over the past 24 hours, 1,895 people have been recovered, and since the beginning of the pandemic...
 Hackers paralyze vaccination record in Italy
From August 6, only residents of Italy who have completed the vaccination process…
 YouTube suspends Sky News Australia channel amid COVID-19 disinformation
The move comes after a review of posts uploaded by Rupert Murdoch's TV channel...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos