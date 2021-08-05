CSTO Secretary General sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister.
"Please accept my warmest and most sincere congratulations on your appointment to the high post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia," he noted. "The results of the parliamentary elections testify to the support of the Armenian society for your course towards further reforms in the political, economic, and social spheres."
"We highly appreciate the contribution of the Republic of Armenia to the activities of the CSTO and hope that its upcoming chairmanship in the CSTO will contribute to increasing stability and security in the Eurasian space.
I wish you, dear Nikol Vovaevich, good health, prosperity, and success in your work for the good of Armenia."