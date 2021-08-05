News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 05
USD
492.3
EUR
583.77
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.3
EUR
583.77
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
CSTO Secretary General sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan
CSTO Secretary General sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister.

"Please accept my warmest and most sincere congratulations on your appointment to the high post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia," he noted. "The results of the parliamentary elections testify to the support of the Armenian society for your course towards further reforms in the political, economic, and social spheres."

"We highly appreciate the contribution of the Republic of Armenia to the activities of the CSTO and hope that its upcoming chairmanship in the CSTO will contribute to increasing stability and security in the Eurasian space.

I wish you, dear Nikol Vovaevich, good health, prosperity, and success in your work for the good of Armenia."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM holds phone talks with France President, Macron attaches importance to demarcation and delimitation
Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that the...
 CSTO Secretary General concerned about escalations on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
I express my deep condolences to the families of the victims…
 Pashinyan invites CSTO to start monitoring mission along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Armenia, being a member of the CSTO, which from September this year…
 Armenian ruling party MP: Armenia to assume chairmanship of Collective Security Treaty Organization on Sept. 16
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has been...
 Russia FM, CSTO chief discuss situation in organization's zone of responsibility
Armenia also is a member in the CSTO…
 Russia FM: No one has applied for US military presence in CSTO countries
Armenia also is a member in this organization…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos