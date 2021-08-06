Beijing accuses Washington of interfering in its internal affairs over decision on Hong Kong

The Chinese side strongly condemns the Washington memorandum on Hong Kong and regards it as open interference in its internal affairs. This is stated in the statement of the Commissariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC in this special administrative region.

This is an open interference in the affairs of Hong Kong and the internal affairs of China, a gross violation of the norms of international law.

The statement notes that the adoption of the national security law restored stability in Hong Kong, strengthened the rule of law, and ensured the legitimate rights and interests of local residents.

The commissariat noted that this law is directed only against a small handful of anti-Chinese rioters who threaten national security, 117 people were detained for violating it, TASS reported.

The miserable behavior of the United States is not at all concern for Hong Kong and its people, but gross interference in its affairs and support of a small handful of forces of" anti-Chinese chaos, the statement said.

The Chinese government is unwavering in its determination to resist foreign interference in Hong Kong and China, to defend the country's sovereignty, security and development interests, and to pursue a one-country, two-system policy, the Foreign Ministry said.