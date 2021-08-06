News
Eurasian Development Bank to allocate $ 3 million grant to Armenia to fight COVID-19
Eurasian Development Bank to allocate $ 3 million grant to Armenia to fight COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Eurasian Development Bank will allocate a $ 3 million grant to Armenia to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting on Friday, the government approved a proposal to sign an agreement between Armenia and the Eurasian Development Bank to provide a grant to finance the program from the Eurasian Fund stabilization and development amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The issue was presented by the Armenian health minister Anahit Avanesyan.

According to her, within this agreement, it is planned to provide Armenia with a grant of $ 3 million, which will be aimed at strengthening and modernizing the health system.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
