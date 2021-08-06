Armenia MOD: Armenian peacekeeping contingent in Lebanon awarded

Man found dead after being stabbed in his house in Armenia's Dzoraghbyur village

Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of Armenian servicemen were fruitless today

Azerbaijani soldiers deliberately set fires near Armenian border

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc MP: I'm not ready to trust current authorities with solution to Karabakh issue

Armenia's new justice minister on restrictions on reporters in parliament, says freedom of speech is not absolute value

Armenia deputy emergency situations minister meets with ICRC Delegation

Dollar and euro down again in Armenia

Armenia opposition faction leader: Setting up standing parliamentary committee on Karabakh is a clear political message

Armenia economy minister is sure there will be sharp deflation soon

Armenia court rejects attorney's appeal, opposition MP Artur Sargsyan to remain under arrest

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani army opens fire at military positions in Yeraskh area

Azerbaijan shelling Armenian positions since Friday noon

UN Secretary General: The only guarantee against use of nuclear weapons is their complete destruction

Turkish companies build new road to bypass Lachin

Insanity grows stronger: Turkey calls on Armenia to abandon aggressive rhetoric and actions

US ambassador is in Armenia's Syunik province

Phone talks take place between FM of Artsakh and Transnistria

Pashinyan proposes taxing ads on Facebook and other platforms

Changes in Armenian Tax Code: E-service providers will pay VAT

Eurasian Development Bank to allocate $ 3 million grant to Armenia to fight COVID-19

Over 70 Democratic congressmen urge Biden to once and for all close Guantanamo Bay

Greece is on fire: Thousands of residents flee from wildfire

Russian peacekeepers clear 2 hectares of farmland in Nagorno-Karabakh from explosives in day

Armenian and Artsakh defense minister's meeting takes place

Virgin Galactic plans to start commercial space flights: Ticket price $ 450,000

Beijing accuses Washington of interfering in its internal affairs over decision on Hong Kong

303 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Secret ballot is held to elect Armenian parliament's opposition vice speaker

Armenia MOD, Rustam Muradov discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

China seeks to provide 2,000,000,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to the world

Suspect in murder of Kurdish family in Turkey arrested

US urges Iran's Raisi to return to talks on nuclear deal

Armenia opposition's candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker promises to present talk with PM in detail

Russian peacekeepers clear 2 hectares of area of unexploded ordnance in Karabakh's Martuni

Military expert on deployment of Russian border guards in Armenia's Voskepar and possible developments

Armenia Constitutional Court declares Law on Higher Education and Science and several other laws unconstitutional

Armenian Turkologist: Fires in Turkey don't pose a danger to Armenia

Republican Party of Armenia vice-president on Pashinyan's behavior at Iranian President-elect's inauguration

Armenia MOD orders to destroy Azerbaijani soldiers who attempt to trespass border

Turkey's Baykar is leading negotiations with 10 countries to sell combat drones

Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff chief awards former head of army department Valery Kocharyan

Armenia 1st President hosts Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan at his mansion

Armenia MOD: Russian border guards are deployed in Voskepar village within scope of cooperation with Russia

Armenia PM attends Iranian President-elect's inauguration

Armenia MOD: Advisory Board adjunct to defense minister holds session, discusses situation on border with Azerbaijan

Yerevan court adjourns hearing over case of Armenia 3rd President and other persons

Digest: Pashinyan visits Iran, Mary Hakobyan appointed Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs

Russian MFA: Russia has always paid special attention to cultural-historical heritage issues in Karabakh

Situation is tense in Armenia's Zolakar, police continue to apprehend village council's employees

Russia MFA on possibility of deployment of Russian border guards on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Second secret ballot for election of last vice-speaker of Armenia parliament to be held tomorrow

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman removed from Jrakan region

Macron, Aliyev discuss regional security issues

Azerbaijani and Turkish special detachments conduct joint military exercises in Nakhchivan

Russian MFA on possibility of Azerbaijan obtaining status of observer in CSTO

Armenia President appoints new commander of Armed Forces' 3rd army corps

Armenian NGO president: Ban on entry of journalist in parliament will make Armenia regress in World Press Freedom Index

Opposition 'Armenia' faction MP: We discuss our activities with Robert Kocharyan

Dollar continues to go up, euro is stable in Armenia

Opposition 'Armenia' faction's candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker: I'm not going to ask anyone for anything

Ruling party MP: Opposition 'Armenia' faction member Davit Sedrakyan led the vote to failure with his absence

Armenia President receives Japan's Ambassador Fukushima Masanori

Opposition 'Armenia' faction nominates Ishkhan Saghatelyan for deputy parliamentary speaker for the third time

Consul General of Armenia in LA holds remote meeting with Congressman Michael Steele

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc's candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker not elected twice

Armenian MFA expresses solidarity to Greece in connection with wildfires that engulfed country

2nd secret ballot is held in Armenian parliament on vice-speaker election

Mayor of Armenia's Goris to remain in custody

11 people killed in traffic accident with migrants in Texas

329 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Turkmenistan President congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan

CSTO Secretary General sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan

Nikol Pashinyan and Ebrahim Raisi discuss issues of bilateral cooperation

Armenian MPs to elect 3rd vice-speaker of parliament

Nikol Pashinyan arrives on a working visit to Iran

Over 80 people injured in clashes in Beirut on day of mourning

Artsakh Foreign Minister held a meeting with AGBU and Ronak Press training participants

Oil rises in price

Microsoft to require fully vaccination of employees to enter company offices

Armenia PM introduces newly appointed justice minister

Armenia PM introduces new finance minister, sets aside public procurement system and public debt management

Lukashenko to Armenia's Pashinyan: Armenian people voted for peace during the recent elections

Harut Sassounian says appointment of new Ambassador will negatively impact Armenia and its ties with US

Armenia's Pashinyan is still escorted by large number of policemen and bodyguards

Lebanese protesting in front of parliament building, security forces use water cannons and tear gas

Armenia Public Administration Academy alumnus appointed Head of Office of Deputy PM

Merkel to Pashinyan: German government will still support efforts of OSCE Minsk Group for Karabakh conflict settlement

Russian MFA views involvement of UN agencies in humanitarian activities in Karabakh as helpful

Azerbaijan defense minister visits military units in occupied territories of Nagorno-Karabakh

US President congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan, expresses willingness to continue efforts for repatriation of POWs

Journalists meet with Armenia Parliament Speaker, share their comments on the restrictions against them

Pope Francis to visit Lebanon

Armenia ruling party MP: Civil Contract Party's detachment didn't participate in Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016

Yerevan mayor awards companies and individuals having supported the community during war in Artsakh

Armenia Deputy PM appoints head of office and aide

Digest: Azerbaijani UAV attempts to penetrate Armenia, Armenia electing parliament's 3 vice-speakers

Armenia Ministry of High-Tech Industry has new minister

Armenia Health Ministry expresses gratitude to France's Emmanuel Macron

Armenia PM appoints new deputy chief of staff