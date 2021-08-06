News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 06
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
US ambassador is in Armenia's Syunik province
US ambassador is in Armenia's Syunik province
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

US Ambassador Lynne Tracy has visited the Syunik province.

USAID/Armenia Mission Director John Allelo is also with her, the USAID Armenia Facebook page reported.

According to her, Syunik is one of her favorite places in Armenia. 

The ambassador has been there many times and this summer she visited her colleague Hasmik and conduct a beautiful camp campaign together.

John Alelo notes that he is in Syunik for the first time, reporting that the US International Development Agency is implementing many programs here.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Consul General of Armenia in LA holds remote meeting with Congressman Michael Steele
Ambassador Baibourtian congratulated Congressman Steele on his election...
 Ambassador visits Armenian-Azerbaijani border, says US rejects use of force in the case of demarcation
Ambassador Tracy reaffirmed the...
 US Ambassador to Armenia visits Armenian-Azerbaijani border
According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, the...
 US Ambassador to Armenia discusses efforts to help families displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh
Ambassador Tracy was pleased to have the...
 Armenia receives respectable rankings in international indices assessing investment climate
According to the US State Department’s 2021 Investment Climate Statement…
 Yerevan State University opening new M.A. program in American Studies
The newly developed M.A. program offers a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos