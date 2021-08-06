US ambassador is in Armenia's Syunik province

US Ambassador Lynne Tracy has visited the Syunik province.
USAID/Armenia Mission Director John Allelo is also with her, the USAID Armenia Facebook page reported.
According to her, Syunik is one of her favorite places in Armenia.
The ambassador has been there many times and this summer she visited her colleague Hasmik and conduct a beautiful camp campaign together.
John Alelo notes that he is in Syunik for the first time, reporting that the US International Development Agency is implementing many programs here.