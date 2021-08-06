News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 06
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Greek authorities postpone performances in ancient theaters amid forest fires
Greek authorities postpone performances in ancient theaters amid forest fires
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports announced on Friday that a number of performances in ancient theaters have been postponed due to wildfires that have erupted in different parts of the country.

In connection with the extraordinary conditions that have developed due to fires in the country, the Ministry of Culture and Sports announces the postponement of performances within the All Greece - One Culture program to protect the audience, as well as archaeological sites, the agency said in a message.

Speeches are postponed due to a legislative act that prohibits movement, passage or stay in forests, national parks, natural areas and groves throughout the country to avoid fires, and which is valid until Monday, August 9.

Greece has been experiencing an abnormal heat for 10 days. The thermometer in some areas rose to 44-47 degrees.

On Thursday evening, Greek authorities announced an extremely high risk of fires due to hot weather and increased winds, and also banned citizens from visiting forests.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Old man falls from roof during construction works in Yerevan
Investigators are preparing a report, and...
 Erdogan says Turkey will plant 250,000,000 trees in areas affected by forest fires
Earlier, Turkey’s Forestry Department had...
 Man found dead after being stabbed in his house in Armenia's Dzoraghbyur village
According to the website, police officers and...
 Armenia court rejects attorney's appeal, opposition MP Artur Sargsyan to remain under arrest
Khachatryan said he is preparing to...
 Greece is on fire: Thousands of residents flee from wildfire
Due to the prolonged heatwave, the fire reached woodlands 20 kilometers...
Armenian MFA expresses solidarity to Greece in connection with wildfires that engulfed country
"Deeply saddened by news of the devastating wildfires...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos