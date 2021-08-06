News
Friday
August 06
Opposition 'Armenia' bloc MP: I'm not ready to trust current authorities with solution to Karabakh issue
Opposition 'Armenia' bloc MP: I'm not ready to trust current authorities with solution to Karabakh issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

I’m not ready to trust the incumbent authorities with the solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue because we trusted them once and saw what happened. This is that deputy of the opposition ‘Armenia’ faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Artur Ghazinyan said during today’s special session of the National Assembly.

Ghazinyan called on the authorities to assume responsibility for the positive and negative events that took place during the administration of the current authorities. He also claimed that a committee on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict needs to be set up and that a candidate from the opposition needs to be the chairperson.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
