News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 09
USD
491.29
EUR
577.81
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.29
EUR
577.81
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Karabakh Security Council Secretary holds consultation
Karabakh Security Council Secretary holds consultation
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vitaly Balasanyan today held a working consultation devoted to the current issues related to the supply of drinking water in the city of Stepanakert.

The participants of the consultation mainly discussed the situation created as a result of sharp reduction of the volumes of water flowing into the city due to the high temperature. The relevant officials informed that measures are being taken to supply water to citizens according to a certain timetable.

Summing up the consultation, Balasanyan emphasized that it is necessary to apply coordinated approaches to solve the problem with water supply.

Among the attendees were Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan and other officials.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh FM: Both "Nagorno-Karabakh" and "Artsakh" need to be used
Both names are historically Armenian names...
 Karabakh President receives representatives of Javakhk Stands with Armenians Charitable Foundation
President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today...
 Alen Simonyan to Artur Tovmasyan: Unity between Armenian twin states is fundamental value
The speaker of the National Assembly Armenia hosted his Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) colleague…
 Phone talks take place between FM of Artsakh and Transnistria
The parties noted the need to further expand and deepen relations...
 Armenia PM and Karabakh President meet
Greeting the attendees, Pashinyan stated that...
 Artsakh Foreign Minister held a meeting with AGBU and Ronak Press training participants
On the same day, the minister met with the faculty and students of the Goris State University...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos