Karabakh Security Council Secretary holds consultation

Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vitaly Balasanyan today held a working consultation devoted to the current issues related to the supply of drinking water in the city of Stepanakert.
The participants of the consultation mainly discussed the situation created as a result of sharp reduction of the volumes of water flowing into the city due to the high temperature. The relevant officials informed that measures are being taken to supply water to citizens according to a certain timetable.
Summing up the consultation, Balasanyan emphasized that it is necessary to apply coordinated approaches to solve the problem with water supply.
Among the attendees were Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan and other officials.