Newspaper: Worrisome indicators in Armenia animal husbandry

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. The Statistical Committee has registered worrisome indicators in the field of animal husbandry in Armenia.
Zhoghovurd daily has learned that the turnover in the animal husbandry sector has amounted to 160 billion 643 million 800 thousand drams, which has decreased by 1.4 percent compared to 2020.
In other words, this year the farms have considerably reduced the number of livestock. Moreover, according to experts, a decline will still be registered in the animal husbandry sector this year, as farmers have a serious problem with fodder. Not only is it expensive, but it does not exist, and farmers will have to slaughter their animals.
Zhoghovurd daily was informed by the RA Statistical Committee that in the first 6 months of this year the gross output of agriculture and fishing in our republic made 297 billion 779 million drams, which has increased by 6.5 percent as compared to 2020. Officially, the amount of crop production amounted to 117 billion 350 million drams; it has increased by 22.1 percent from the 2020 indicator.