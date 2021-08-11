News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 11
USD
491.07
EUR
575.09
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.07
EUR
575.09
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Opposition MP: Many foreign players’ interests may clash in Armenia territory
Opposition MP: Many foreign players’ interests may clash in Armenia territory
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

If the current trends continue, the interests of many foreign players may clash in the territory of Armenia. Armen Gevorgyan, a member of the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a candidate for the post of the chair of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration, stated this in the parliament on Wednesday.

He added that the current situation can create long-term risks, so it is necessary to understand whether there are any commitments and promises made to external forces.

According to him, there is a trend towards unblocking regional communications, and therefore everything must be done so that the respective processes are in Armenia's interests; for example, strengthening the country's transit opportunities.

"A historic opportunity has arisen for us [Armenia] to become part of the North-South [road] corridor. It is important to intensify the work with Iran within the framework of the free economic zone project. This will be a major signal that Armenia is protecting its territory," Gevorgyan stressed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijanis strike Iranian's truck with stones on Armenia's Kapan-Goris road
The driver approached Araksya in fear and...
 Armenian MOD to Russian counterpart: Armenia will not tolerate occupation of its border regions
Expressing gratitude to his counterpart for the...
 Azerbaijan MFA delivers note to Iran Ambassador due to visit to Nagorno-Karabakh
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan had made...
 Azerbaijan MOD blackmails Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
It continues to misinform its own population and the international community…
 Azerbaijani political scientist calls on settling a score with population of Nagorno-Karabakh
According to him, the Lachin corridor needs to...
 Search for remains of fallen Armenian soldiers continues in Artsakh
To date, 1,634 such remains have been found since the ceasefire in November 2020...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos