Opposition MP: Many foreign players’ interests may clash in Armenia territory

If the current trends continue, the interests of many foreign players may clash in the territory of Armenia. Armen Gevorgyan, a member of the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a candidate for the post of the chair of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration, stated this in the parliament on Wednesday.
He added that the current situation can create long-term risks, so it is necessary to understand whether there are any commitments and promises made to external forces.
According to him, there is a trend towards unblocking regional communications, and therefore everything must be done so that the respective processes are in Armenia's interests; for example, strengthening the country's transit opportunities.
"A historic opportunity has arisen for us [Armenia] to become part of the North-South [road] corridor. It is important to intensify the work with Iran within the framework of the free economic zone project. This will be a major signal that Armenia is protecting its territory," Gevorgyan stressed.