Iran President picks Hossein Amirabdollahian as new FM

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has picked Hossein Amirabdollahian as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs. He still has to win the Parliament’s vote of confidence.

According to Mehr, Dr. Amirabdollahian is a graduate of political science at all university levels and received his doctorate in international relations.

Amirabdollahian's thesis and dissertation were both on Iraq, and given his responsibilities in the Iraqi department of the foreign ministry, he has a relatively comprehensive knowledge of the political, religious, and ethnic developments of the neighboring country.

Amirabdollahian was the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Bahrain from 2007 to 2010.

Finishing his mission as an ambassador, he took charge at the Persian Gulf Political Administration to further extend his knowledge and experience in this field.

Amirabdollahian became the Director-General of the Persian Gulf and the Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2006, and then from 2011 to 2016, he was the Deputy Minister of Arab and African Affairs, increasing his expertise in the field at a position just below the minister. During his tenure, more political efforts were made to strengthen the Axis of Resistance and he also extended connections with the West Asian region.

Since 2016, he has been working as an advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as an advisor to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, and was the Director-General of International Affairs at the Parliament.

He was appointed by Dr. Ghalibaf as the head of the secretariat of the International Conference of the Palestinian Intifada, which, allowed him to, in addition to organize the conference, hold communications with various political, religious, and parliamentary figures as well as some officials from a number of countries.

Hossein Amir Abdullahian has a set of characteristics that distinguish him from all his former ministers at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He has served for more than two decades in the most important position at the foreign ministry and he has gained deep knowledge and expertise in this field.