Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 66 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which six new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health. 

At present, 31 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 10,882 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,002 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,985 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed so far in Artsakh.
Հայերեն
