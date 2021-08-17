Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 66 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which six new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
At present, 31 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.
A total of 10,882 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,002 of them have come back positive.
A total of 2,985 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed so far in Artsakh.