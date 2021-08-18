Armenia premier: We will have different quality railway by 2024

YEREVAN. – There is an agreement with the South Caucasus Railway that by the year 2024 there will be an investment of about 39 billion drams [(approx. US$79,416,800)] in this sphere. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this Wednesday while presenting the 2021-2026 program of the government of Armenia.
"An agreement has been reached that by the year 2024 we will have a different quality railway. It is very important to emphasize that significant changes are also taking place in the field of air transport. In this new era, two local airlines are being established in Armenia, of course also with foreign investment, which does not worsen the assessment, but improves it. The air transport sector shows good dynamics in attracting foreign investments. Our main task shall be to increase investment interest, to be able to support investments to be effective," Pashinyan said.