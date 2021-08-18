News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 18
USD
491.08
EUR
575.35
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.08
EUR
575.35
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia premier: We will have different quality railway by 2024
Armenia premier: We will have different quality railway by 2024
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – There is an agreement with the South Caucasus Railway that by the year 2024 there will be an investment of about 39 billion drams [(approx. US$79,416,800)] in this sphere. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this Wednesday while presenting the 2021-2026 program of the government of Armenia.

"An agreement has been reached that by the year 2024 we will have a different quality railway. It is very important to emphasize that significant changes are also taking place in the field of air transport. In this new era, two local airlines are being established in Armenia, of course also with foreign investment, which does not worsen the assessment, but improves it. The air transport sector shows good dynamics in attracting foreign investments. Our main task shall be to increase investment interest, to be able to support investments to be effective," Pashinyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM Pashinyan: We shall eradicate extreme poverty
“Of course, jobs have been created and are being created in Armenia, but”…
 Armenia minimum average annual GDP growth rate shall be 7%, as per government plan
According to the PM, the government's economic targets by the year 2026 are…
 Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting
There are 39 matters on the agenda…
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Dollar rises in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Armenia banks’ loans decrease by 3.3% in 1 year
But these loans have increased fivefold in the last 12 years…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos