European Parliament President: EU must receive Afghan refugees
European Parliament President: EU must receive Afghan refugees
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union must receive Afghan refugees and can’t leave those people in Afghanistan, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli says.

According to him, the refugees arriving from Afghanistan which is in the hands of the Taliban, need to be equally distributed among EU member states.

Yesterday the Taliban declared that they want peace, won’t take revenge and will respect women’s rights within the scope of Islamic laws. However, many Afghans are skeptical, and thousands of people are desperately leaving the country, including most people who have helped foreign troops under the command of the US for two decades.

Sassoli also said Europe needs to protect those who worked for and cooperated with Europe and can’t let others take revenge over them.

More than 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have been evacuated Afghanistan through military planes, a US security service official told Reuters, but failed to mention how many Afghans there were among those who had left.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
