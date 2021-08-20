Armenia Security Council Secretary on term of military service and border protection

Armenia Security Council Secretary fails to answer question whether Turkey is enemy or not

Armenia Security Council Secretary: We suspended trilateral talks since there was a need, now we see opportunity

Aravot.am: Son of ex-mayor of Armenia's Gyumri released

Armenia Security Council Secretary states condition for conclusion of peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Armenia President sends Catholicos of All Armenians message a day before his birthday

Armenia's defense and high-tech industry ministers meet with representatives of military industrial enterprises

Armenia health minister: COVID-19 has rejuvenated

Armenia Police disciplinary committee decides to dismiss two officers

Armenian police-border guards leave for military posts

Israel PM receives third vaccination against COVID-19

Afghanistan's militia recaptures a part of Baghlan Province from Taliban

Putin: It is necessary to put an end to irresponsible policy of imposing foreign values

Armenia FM holds phone talks with Georgian counterpart

Merkel asks Putin to focus on humanitarian issues during negotiations with Taliban

Armenia MOD strictly criticizes companies catering the army, orders to fix the shortcomings quickly

Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of servicemen in Fizuli region were fruitless

Nearly 5,800 US soldiers deployed at Kabul International Airport

Armenia police enhance service in Kapan and Goris

9,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan by US since Aug. 15

Armenia PM returns to Yerevan after visit to Kyrgyzstan, greeted by Security Council members at airport

Health minister: Monitoring requirement to wear face masks indoors will help curb spread of COVID-19 in Armenia

Putin gives Merkel flower bouquet, her mobile phone's ringtone heard at that moment

Taliban to not announce members of future government until Aug. 31

Armenia legislature to convene session on August 24

Dollar still dropping in Armenia

Armenia parliament speaker, China ambassador discuss cooperation

Russia’s Lavrov to Armenia’s Mirzoyan: I invite you to Moscow at convenient timeframes for you

Yerevan citizen goes into company's building with grenades, demands meeting with director

Ardshinbank and Russian Fora-Bank offer instant money transfers by phone number

Remarkable item discovered during excavations in Van Province

Armenia, Karabakh FMs discuss situation due to Azerbaijan-Turkey aggression

Two people apprehended during scuffle between local residents, police in Yerevan neighborhood

Putin, Merkel begin talks at Kremlin

16 prominent politicians join Australian Friends of Artsakh group

NATO: More than 18,000 people evacuated from Kabul since Taliban takeover

Local residents, police clash in Yerevan neighborhood

Armenia MOD announces start of 3-month training for reservists

Pristina asks Azerbaijan to recognize Kosovo independence

Yerevan judge wears T-shirt with Artsakh flag during international competition

ArmLur.am: Internal investigation underway at Armenia MOD on finding of 3 soldiers dead in Syunik Province

Yerevan hospital provides clarification on baby’s death

508 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh begin demining 20 hectares of Kolkhozashen village

Armenia premier: We support establishment of Eurasian Association

Armenia ombudsman: New income sources needed for residents of Syunik Province villages that are now border communities

The Wall Street Journal: Diplomats had warned Blinken of quick fall of Kabul

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

PM: Armenia considers necessary creating base for natural gas, oil, oil products’ single markets for EEU development

White House does not have clear information on exactly how many Americans are still in Afghanistan

Newspaper: Armenia Chamber of Advocates is at authorities’ target

Oman spends $175m to build botanical garden

Nigeria’s Lagos state bans street begging

Men in Pakistan sexually assault, grope woman who was shooting TikTok video

S.Korea plans to grant legal status to animals

Armenia Ambassador to Ukraine presents credentials to Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Armenia Investigative Committee: Fellow soldier detained on suspicion of murders of 3 servicemen

US Department of State: There are 6,000 people at Kabul airport

France, Germany, UK concerned about Iran's up to 20% uranium enrichment

France's Macron discusses settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Putin

Turkish FM: Turkey maintains ties with Taliban's representatives through different channels

Terrorist blows himself up near national intelligence headquarters in Somalia

G7: Taliban must ensure that Afghanistan does not become host to terrorist threat to international security

Few people killed during Independence Day rally in Afghanistan's Asadabad

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 3 more Armenian servicemen found in Jrakan region

Son of ex-mayor of Armenia's Gyumri detained

Armenian soldier who was found dead last night was a veteran of 44-day Karabakh war (PHOTO)

Armenia Labor and Social Affairs Ministry: No data on number of Artsakh-Armenians who temporarily settled after war

Karabakh State Minister receives Union of Banks of Armenia delegation

Armenia finance minister has new deputy

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker receives China Ambassador

Zakharova: Russia is ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan with demarcation of border

Russian MFA: Russia calls on Baku and Yerevan to exchange POWs via "all for all" formula and for mine maps

Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister introduces acting head of town hall of Talin

Zakharova comments on Aliyev's statement, says supplying weapons is Russia's sovereign right

8-month-old girl dies at medical center in Yerevan, forensic medicine expert examination designated

Lavrov: Russia supports pan-national dialogue in Afghanistan amid battles in Panjshir

Azerbaijan troops withdrew from area they occupied on border with Artsakh’s Yeghtsahogh village, mayor says

Desperate Afghans are trying to invade airport and seize empty buildings of embassies

Turkey evacuates top officials of defeated government of Afghanistan

Zakharova: Russia, Hungary FMs will discuss situation in Karabakh

Opposition vice-speaker of Armenia parliament: Issue of enclaves, Meghri corridor being discussed?

Dollar continues losing value in Armenia

Armenia government transfers about $1,163,600 to National Security Service

Armenia PM attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in narrow format (PHOTOS)

Missing soldiers’ families on meeting with Armenia Security Service chief: We can’t be satisfied until there are results

Armenia defense minister briefs ombudsman on situation related to finding 3 soldiers dead

14 million people in Afghanistan face severe hunger

Karabakh FM: Azerbaijan is attempting to rewrite history of Shushi

Armenia, Kyrgyzstan to intensify economic ties (PHOTOS)

Relative of Armenian missing soldier: Ask relatives which official has asked about their condition

Armenia PM paying working visit to Kyrgyzstan (PHOTOS)

Missing soldiers’ relatives meeting with Armenia National Security Service director

Armenia MOD asks not to disseminate false information about causes of incident of killed soldiers

559 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

12 killed at Kabul airport since Sunday

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh provide drinking water to more than 200 families

Missing servicemen’s families protesting outside Armenia National Security Service building

Armenia MOD on reports about sabotage at military outpost: What happened has nothing to do with adversary

Shots fired in Yerevan, one injured (PHOTOS)