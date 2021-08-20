News
Armenia Police disciplinary committee decides to dismiss two officers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


The disciplinary committee of the Police of Armenia today held a session chaired by First Deputy Chief of Police Aram Hovhannisyan.

As reported the Police of Armenia, among the attendees were the head of the police headquarters, the heads of internal security and legal departments and members of non-governmental organizations included in the disciplinary committee.

The participants of the session explored and considered the materials and conclusions of official investigation into two police officers, and after analyzing the factual circumstances, the committee decided to address the police chief to apply disciplinary penalty (dismissal from service in the Police) for the two officers.
This text available in   Հայերեն
