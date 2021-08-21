507 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Saturday morning, 507 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 237,249 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, five more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,732 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 283, the total respective number so far is 224,019, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,350.
And 7,629 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,476,957 such tests have been performed to date.