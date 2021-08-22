US ambassador to Armenia visits Yervand Kochar Museum

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy has paid a visit to Yervand Kochar Museum, the US Embassy in Yerevan informed on Facebook.
“Ambassador Tracy enjoyed touring the Kochar Museum. Yervand Kochar’s arts and sculptures are so creative and beautiful! Did you know that the U.S. Embassy partnered with the Kochar Museum in 2018 for our Art Alive project that brought famous Armenian works of art to life through dance and theatre? Check out this clip from that special night at the Kochar Museum: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPtU9MhDwD0,” reads the respective post.