News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 23
USD
490.11
EUR
572.15
RUB
6.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.11
EUR
572.15
RUB
6.58
Show news feed
CSTO countries’ leaders holding unscheduled videoconference on Afghanistan
CSTO countries’ leaders holding unscheduled videoconference on Afghanistan
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries—including Armenia—are attending a special session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on Monday.

The session is being held via videoconference chaired by President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.

The decision to hold this meeting was made amid the recent events in Afghanistan.

The agenda of this videoconference includes security issues of the CSTO member countries in the context of the events unrolling in Afghanistan.

Also, the leaders of these countries are discussing an effective joint response to respective potential cross-border challenges and threats.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia defense minister: CSTO must be prepared for possible infiltration of Taliban
It is important for us that the border with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan is also taken under the control of the Taliban…
 Armenia PM to Stanislav Zas: It is necessary to apply the CSTO's existing mechanisms the way they should be applied
Of course, there are problems, and...
 CSTO is concerned about expansion of geography and frequency of armed incidents on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Zas stressed that the...
 CSTO Secretary-General visits Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan
Zas paid tribute to the...
 CSTO Secretary-General: Clashes on border with Azerbaijan pose a threat to Armenia
Zas said the situation on the...
 Armenia MOD to CSTO Secretary-General: If border issue isn't solved peacefully, it can be solved by force
The defense minister also informed the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos