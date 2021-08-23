CSTO countries’ leaders holding unscheduled videoconference on Afghanistan

The leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries—including Armenia—are attending a special session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on Monday.
The session is being held via videoconference chaired by President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.
The decision to hold this meeting was made amid the recent events in Afghanistan.
The agenda of this videoconference includes security issues of the CSTO member countries in the context of the events unrolling in Afghanistan.
Also, the leaders of these countries are discussing an effective joint response to respective potential cross-border challenges and threats.